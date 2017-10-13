Coroner: Drug recovery exec died from overdose in Warren motel

The death of a drug recovery clinic executive whose body was found in a Warren motel has been ruled accidental due to multiple drug toxicity.

The Trumbull County Coroner tells 21 News that tests showed the presence of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in the body of Thomas Daily, who was found in a room at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Youngstown Road in July.

Plastic bags and two "slightly bent" ink pen tubes were also found on a table inside the room according to a police report.

Dailey,46, was an executive at Braking Point Recovery Center in Columbus.

Center owner, Ryan Sheridan, told 21 News in July that Dailey helped a countless number of people in the Columbus area who were struggling with addiction and took the time to get to know the patients at his facility.

Sheridan said Dailey would go the extra mile by putting on cookouts for patients to show he cared.

Prior to working with Braking Point Recovery, Dailey was one of the co-founders of First Step Recovery in Warren.

First Step Recovery's CEO said that Dailey parted ways with the Warren clinic within four to five months after it opened in 2015.