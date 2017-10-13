Commuters contend with crash in Ellsworth Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Commuters contend with crash in Ellsworth Township

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Morning commuters along in Ellsworth Township had to contend with traffic accident along Route 224 early Friday.

Police had to direct traffic around an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a van pulling a trailer.

The two collided at around 7 am as the driver of the van and trailer were attempting to pull into a driveway.

No one was seriously injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms