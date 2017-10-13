H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/12/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/12/17

Boys' Soccer 

Harding 0 Boardman 2 

Marlington 1 Canfield 2 

Mineral Ridge 0 East Palestine 5 

Hubbard 3 Salem 0 

Girls' Soccer 

Valley Christian 5 Lake Center Christian 1 | Valley Christian senior Logan Schnabl 4 goals, has 100 for her career. 

Volleyball 

Heritage Christian 0 United 3 

Lakeside 0 Hubbard 3 

Columbiana 3 Mineral Ridge 0 

Newton Falls 3 Campbell 0

Girard 1 Fitch 3 

Howland 3 Lakeview 2 

