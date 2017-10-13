East Palestine pastor facing sex charge involving minor

Police are accusing a 49-year-old minster from a Columbiana County religious outreach organization of having sexual contact with an underage girl over a period of several years.

Rodney McManus, the pastor at the New Life Outreach Church in East Palestine, was arraigned in county municipal court Thursday on one count of unlawful attempted sexual contact with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint filed by East Palestine Police, McManus became involved with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 in 2013.

The complaint says that in early 2014, MacManus touched the girl's genital area and placed her hand on his genitals.

Investigators say the activity took place until this past August.

The Rail Crossing Coffee Shop on North Market Street was operated by the New Life Outreach Center.

A sign on the door states that the center and coffee shop were closed as of Sept 11.

The sign read:"Our mission and purpose to bring the people of East Palestine to a closer relationship with God and each other remains our prayer."

The message advises people to connect to a "supportive House of God".

The outreach center's Facebook page, which was still available Friday morning, was taken down that afternoon.

McManus was booked into the county jail.

His next hearing is scheduled for October 19th.