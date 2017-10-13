Canfield - Poland rivalry appears to be ending

The long rivalry between Canfield and Poland appears to be ending.



Sources close to both schools tell 21 Sports that it's very unlikely they'll play after week 10 of the 2018 football season.

The issue is when the game should be played. The game traditionally has been played week 10. Poland is joining the North East 8 in 2019, and week 10 is now a league game. Canfield is not part of the league and will play an independent schedule.

Officials at Poland have told 21 Sports in the past that they are open week two or three. Canfield Coach Mike Pavlansly told 21 Sports a few months ago that a rival game such as Poland and Canfield should be "the final week of the regular season, as it has been for years."

This dispute could also lead to the longtime rivals not playing in any other sports in the 2018-2019 school year. Canfield Athletic Director Greg Cooper said that discussions are being held about the other sports, such as girls soccer, basketball and others sports.

Cooper said at this time, there are no signed contracts in those sports.

Both football teams are undefeated this year and are on a collision course to play in week 10 in Poland. Next year's game is scheduled to be played in Canfield.

