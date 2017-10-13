Search for stolen car leads to kidnapping arrests for 5 Youngstown adults

Five people are in the Mahoning County Jail Friday after allegedly kidnapping three juveniles during their "search" to find a stolen vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Megan Noel, 22-year-old Nicole Foley, 45-year-old Derrick Thomas, 48-year-old Marrieta Foley, and 26-year-old Shawn Foley were all arrested on charges of kidnapping, as well as several other various charges.

According to the juveniles, they had been picked up by a friend Thursday evening and drove around "for a short period of time" before parking.

The report says that the juveniles say they were approached by Noel and Nicole Foley who ordered them out of the car at gunpoint.

The report goes on to say that two of the juveniles complied, but the third- the driver- got out and ran away.

The juvenile victims allegedly told police that Thomas yelled at them saying that he should "beat the ****" out of them. Thomas then allegedly put one of the kids in his truck and took him to look for the driver who had fled.

According to a police report, that's when officers were called out to the 800 block of Dewey Avenue for reports of several people outside of a home with guns, trying to get in.

Officers say that's when they began talking to three of the suspects outside of the home.

According to the report, Thomas allegedly told officers that his van had been stolen earlier on Thursday.

Thomas reportedly told police that he, and the other suspects, went searching for his van and were waiting at the address on Dewey to find the person that had been driving it.

Police say they noticed a juvenile passenger in the front seat of Thomas's truck. In the report, an officer notes that it was "clear" that the juvenile had been compelled to take the suspects to that address.

Officers reportedly secured that youth and went to pick up another juvenile victim at a home on Pasadena Ave. When they arrived, police report that Marietta Foley was leading a juvenile from a home.

That juvenile told police that Marietta Foley and Shawn Foley had "locked him a room with a padlock" until the driver of the van could be found and several stolen items were returned.

According to the report, all five suspects admitted that they were aware that they had the boys and were holding them until they found the third juvenile who was driving.

While arresting the five adult suspects, police say that Noel began screaming that if she swore "on her granma's grave" that if she ever saw the juveniles she'd "smoke" them.

Police say they eventually found the teen who had been driving the vehicle at his own home after he called 911.

Officers say he was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.