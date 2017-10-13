Warren natives take in wildfire evacuees - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren natives take in wildfire evacuees

By Matt Stone, Reporter
Sonoma County, CA -

The death toll keeps rising in California's devastating fires.  31 people are now confirmed dead, with that number expected to rise as fire officials begin returning to the burned out areas for signs of the 400 people still missing.

Two Warren Harding graduates, who are now married and living in Sonoma County, California took in three families this week who were evacuated due to the wildfires.
Nick and Kristen Ioannou are friends with the 3 families and knew they had to help them. 

"Their homes are fine but a quarter mile from them they lost their entire neighborhood we're talking 2000 homes. Just to the whole north of us was glowing red. and you could see this thick black darkness," said Nick.

When the worst of the fires were just a few miles away from him he says ash was raining down on his neighborhood.  He says sometimes you could make out the writing on small pieces of burnt paper that were coming down from the sky from miles away.

"Closer to the fire there's more glowing embers but in our neighborhood there was people hosing down their roofs and people were leaving," Nick added.

Nick's home is out of danger for now but a change in the wind could bring the fires back to him.  He says they have to be prepared to leave at a moments notice if they do get the message to evacuate.  He says California weather doesn't compare to Ohio's but these fires are as devastating as tornadoes because they are wiping out everything in their path.

