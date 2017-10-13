HarbisonWalker granted temporary restraining order against Windham picketers

HarbisonWalker International has obtained a temporary restraining order after a Windham plant employee claims he was struck in his lower arm and hand by a semi tractor-trailer that was leaving the plant while he was picketing.

More than 80 united steelworkers are on strike in Portage County at the HarbisonWalker Refractories plant.

The ambulance was called out to the plant on Tuesday around 10 a.m. HarbisonWalker said the individual was treated and released, and then returned to the picket line by early afternoon the same day.

HarbisonWalker said in a release issued Friday that it's their top priority to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, and that they've taken precautionary measures to enable picketers to safely demonstrate.

In response to picketers inhibiting traffic by blocking the entrance to the Windham plant, HarbisonWalker said they worked with local law enforcement and judicial authorities to secure and enforce further measures.

These measures include the granting of a temporary restraining order to ensure peaceful demonstration without jeopardizing the safety of any individuals involved in or impacted by the picketing.

The restraining order states picketers cannot:

-trespass or park vehicles on plant property or in front of the entrances to the plant's facilities;

-picket, loiter, group or congregate within 500 feet of any entrance to the plant;

-or follow or intercept any vehicles of the plant's officers, agents, employees, representatives, prospective employees, customers or members of the public having business with the plant.

Union workers at the Windham plant set up picket lines after five weeks of failed contract negotiations.

A unit chairman for the union committee said the company is asking for more concessions, including pensions and health care.

Workers said their pensions were headed toward elimination after their last contract.

Workers say they don't want to be on strike, but feel they have to take a stand on losing benefits now and in the future.