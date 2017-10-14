Brookfield Twp. police on lookout for suspect in attempted laundromat burglary

Brookfield Township police are on the lookout for a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary at a local laundromat.

Police posted surveillance photos of the break-in to their Facebook page for the public's help in finding the culprit.

The man pictured is accused of trying to steal from the coin storage on one of the washing machines at the laundromat on Ulp Street in Masury.

The break-in happened Oct. 5 just before midnight.

Police said the alarm went off before the suspect could steal any money.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at (330) 448-6960 or to leave a message on their Crime Tip Line 24 hours a day at (330) 969-1110.