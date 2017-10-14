Rollover crash in Struthers sends one person to hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rollover crash in Struthers sends one person to hospital

STRUTHERS, Ohio -

A rollover crash in Struthers sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

Police told 21 News the driver of a truck flipped over while on Midlothian Boulevard after going at an excessive speed. 

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that no one else was injured. 

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver. 

