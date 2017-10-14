Youngstown bar catches fire for the second time

Crews were called to a fire on the southside of Youngstown early Saturday morning.

Youngstown Fire Department worked to contain flames at Club Twisted, which is the same bar that caught fire about two months ago.

According to reports, the alarms went off at 1:45 Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the damage is estimated at about $6,000.

The bar was vacant from the previous fire in August that was ruled arson, according to Youngstown fire.

The incident remains under investigation.