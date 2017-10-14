Big Cool Down on the Way! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Big Cool Down on the Way!

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
It felt like summer again this weekend, but that will change as a cold front moves through the Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be windy with gusts of 35 mph. The cold front will bring a brief line of showers and storms between 2 PM and 5 PM. Mostly cloudy conditions will follow the front, with decreasing clouds going into Monday morning.

Monday will be our first day of the month with below average high temperatures with a high of 55 degrees, and lows in the upper 30's.

It will be a great week to get out and rake leaves with dry conditions and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm up going through the week, reaching the low 70's by Saturday.

