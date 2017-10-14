Warren JFK doubles team advances to state tournament

High school volleyball and soccer scores from Saturday, October 14, 2017.More >>
Columbiana High School golfer Jared Wilson left his mark at the state golf tournament; setting a couple more records while winning back to back crowns.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 14, 2017.More >>
George Bollas threw two third-quarter touchdown passes, including an 84-yarder to Mike Carrigan for the go-ahead score, and Kent State rallied for a 17-14 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.More >>
The Warren JFK doubles team of Kaytlin Marlatt and Lauren Kraker qualified for the Division II state tennis tournament.More >>
Western Michigan's matchup with Akron was postponed on Saturday due to flooding on the playing field caused by heavy rains.More >>
Nyheim Hines ran for an 83-yard touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for another score on his way to 249 total yards to help No. 20 North Carolina State win its sixth straight game with a 35-17 victory over...More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 13. 2017.More >>
Bruce Arena resigned as U.S. national team coach, three days after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.More >>
