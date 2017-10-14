Warren JFK doubles team advances to state tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren JFK doubles team advances to state tournament

By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren JFK doubles team of Kaytlin Marlatt and Lauren Kraker qualified for the Division II state tennis tournament.

The duo defeated Gate Mills Hawken in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

The championships take place next weekend at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles best finish at states was 1992 when they finished second. 

