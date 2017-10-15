Austintown man honors Vegas shooting victims with artwork

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
A university in Michigan is offering an unusual degree _ in marijuana.More >>
Crews are searching Sunday morning for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized.More >>
Local artist Ron Moore Jr. is using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.More >>
Pumpkin Walk at Twilight will be underway Sunday evening at Mill Creek Metroparks.More >>
Wick Avenue will be closed from Westbound Service Road to Madison Avenue for the next two weeks for road construction purposes.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on State Route 45 north of Lisbon sent two adults and three children to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.More >>
An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
State police say a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man forced his girlfriend's 10-year-old son to provide urine which the man twice used to pass drug tests.More >>
A man has been charged with indecent assault and other crimes for allegedly performing a lewd sex act while waiting in a ride line behind a 13-year-old girl at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park.More >>
