Austintown man honors Vegas shooting victims with artwork

We first introduced you to local artist Ron Moore, Jr. back in January. His art is therapeutic as he battles Parkinson's disease.

Now he's using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.

"It's kind of my way of giving the family a hug without being there," said Moore. "These people are (in) the darkest part of their lives. If I, sitting here in Ohio, can shine just a tiny bit of light in this dark tragedy, I think it could help make a big difference in their lives."

So one by one, he's putting the faces on paper. Ron himself is battling Parkinson's disease. Artwork helps him deal with those symptoms and he says, he's hoping his artwork now will ease the pain of others.

"I'm a firm believer of loving beyond your walls," said Moore. "Just because you don't know someone doesn't mean you can't express some kind of love to them."

Each portrait takes him around three hours to finish. He's been trying to finish three a day, posting the finished products on Facebook.

Already, just from people sharing his posts, he's had family members of victims reach out and thank him, amazed that a stranger halfway across the country cares so much.

"What I get out of it is the satisfaction of knowing I'm doing something. Everybody can do something," said Moore.

It's not just family members of victims who've reached out, but random strangers as well, just wanting to see if they can help in any way possible.

"I've got people from all over the country that are like, 'Hey, we can't help a whole lot but how about we send you a gift card for a craft store that sells this kind of stuff','" said Moore.

Helping out any way they can, just like Moore is doing with his art. Loving beyond their walls and making sure these faces are never forgotten.

Moore already shipped a couple out for a memorial baseball tournament today for two of the victims. He says, he'd love to deliver these himself, but right now the plan is to get in touch with local officials to see if they might deliver them to victims' families.

To learn more, you can check out the "Ron Moore Jr. Art Studio" page on Facebook.