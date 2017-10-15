Boy, 12, wounded in drive-by shooting near Pittsburgh

RANKIN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say officers in Rankin were dispatched to the Hawkins Village housing area just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The wounded boy was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the shots were apparently fired from a dark-colored sport utility vehicle or crossover that then fled the scene.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear and there was no immediate information about a suspect or suspects. Anyone who heard or saw anything is being asked to call homicide detectives.

