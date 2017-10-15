Sunny Week Ahead

After a cold front brought rain and wind Sunday afternoon, Monday will be dramatically cooler. This will be the first day in October with below average high temperatures with a high around 54.

We can't rule out the chance for an isolated shower lingering early on Monday morning, but as the day goes on conditions will clear, and the day will end with sunshine.

Monday overnight lows will dip into the upper 30's bringing the chance for patchy frost Tuesday morning.

As high pressure settles in the region sunshine will dominate through the end of the week with temperatures slowly warming, reaching the low 70's by Thursday.