State Troopers seize 110 pounds of pot on I-80

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a routine traffic stop resulted in the discovery of 110 pounds of marijuana.

The patrol pulled over a Chevy Suburban last week for following too closely on Interstate 80 in Toledo.

Troopers say a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted them to the presence of drugs.

A search uncovered 110 pounds of marijuana inside boxes being carried in the Suburban.

The suspects, Nhan Nguyen, 37, and Vuong Bui, 37, both from San Jose, Calif., were booked into the Lucas County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to the patrol.