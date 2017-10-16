Child injured in Mercer County multi-vehicle crash

A seven-year-old girl from Oil City, Pennsylvania was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Mercer County.

State Troopers say the child was in a car that ran a stop sign and was struck by another car at Georgetown Road and Mercer Street in New Lebanon Borough Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the car that police say ran the stop sign was driven by 36-year-old Christoph Kulling of Silver Springs, Maryland. Kulling suffered minor injuries according to state police.

The driver of the second car, 20-year-old Salena Stutzman of Sandy Lake received minor injuries when her car spun around and ran into a pickup truck at the intersection.'

The pickup truck driver, 65-year-old Mark Drozdo of Utica, Pennsylvania was not injured. A passenger in the pickup, 61-year-old Teresa Drozdo, was not seriously injured.

Police have not released the name of the injured child who was flown to Pittsburgh Children's Hospital by medical helicopter.

Her current condition is not known