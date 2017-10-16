Overdose death of 9-year-old Youngstown boy brings guilty pleas

A Youngstown couple pleaded guilty on Monday to some of the charges filed following the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy.

Thirty-nine-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Kevin Gamble were indicted earlier this year on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children.

As their trial was set to get underway Monday morning, both defendants pleaded guilty to endangering children. Gamble also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The other charges in the case were dropped.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas.

The child, who was a fourth grader at McGuffey Elementary School, died at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman after being rushed by ambulance from his mother's Midland Avenue home.

Allen is the boy's mother and Gamble is her boyfriend.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa says the mother claimed that Lee suffered from a condition known as Pica, which the CDC says is the craving to eat nonfood items, such as dirt, paint chips, and clay.

Cantalamessa says that the cocaine was left at the home within the child's reach.

She says Lee ingested an equivalent of 27 doses of the drug.

Gamble is scheduled to be sentenced in November. Allen will be sentenced in December.