Reward offered for man suspected of raping and murdering Ashtabula County baby

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the capture of a man wanted for raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl in Ashtabula County.

Joshua Gurto is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Conneaut Police Department for aggravated murder and rape.

Authorities describe Gurto as a 37-year-old white male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 145 pounds.

He has a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw, and tattoos on his right forearm.

Authorities say Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and Western Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about Gurto's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous according to investigators.