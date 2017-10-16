JCPenney holding national hiring day Tuesday

People looking to earn some extra money for holiday shopping might want to know that retailer JCPenney is holding a national hiring day Tuesday at its stores around the country.

The chain says it plans to hire more than 40,000 people to work this holiday season at its stores and online facilities.

Hiring Day events will take place October 17 at all JCPenney locations nationwide from 2 until 8 p.m.

Managers will hold in-person interviews and be making employment offers to candidates on-the-spot, according to a news release.

The chain is looking for cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants, salon stylists and more.

Those unable to attend can also apply now by visiting jcpcareers.com.

JCPenney says it offers employees competitive pay, discounts up to 25 percent, and flexible scheduling for most positions.

