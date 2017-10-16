Penguins drop one spot to 9th in FCS Coaches Poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penguins drop one spot to 9th in FCS Coaches Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State football team dropped one spot, to ninth, in this weeks FCS Coaches Poll.

James Madison remains number one, followed by North Dakota State. Jacksonville State is number three, followed by South Dakota.

The complete poll is below:  

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS

1

James Madison (26)

650

6-0

1

2

North Dakota State

624

6-0

2

3

Jacksonville State

589

5-1

3

4

South Dakota

575

6-0

4

5

Wofford

539

6-0

5

6

Central Arkansas

516

5-1

6

7

Sam Houston State

470

5-1

T-9

8

Eastern Washington

467

5-2

T-9

9

Youngstown State

389

3-3

8

10

Richmond

388

4-2

13

11

North Carolina A&T

382

7-0

11

12

Western Illinois

366

5-1

17

13

South Dakota State

315

4-2

7

14

Samford

259

4-2

18

15

Elon

243

5-1

20

16

Villanova

223

4-3

14

17

Grambling State

217

5-1

19

18

New Hampshire

191

4-2

12

19

McNeese

189

5-1

21

20

Nicholls

127

5-2

23

21

Western Carolina

125

5-2

25

22

Northern Arizona

102

4-2

24

23

Weber State

90

4-2

16

24

Illinois State

79

4-2

15

25

Montana

58
