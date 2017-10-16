Austintown woman charged with indecent exposure on Mahoning Avenue

A 60-year-old Austintown woman has been charged with public indecency after police say she exposed herself along Mahoning Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

Leonila Adams of South Racoon Road was booked into the Mahoning County jail after township police arrested her Friday afternoon.

According to the report, Youngstown police called an officer from the township to give the woman a ride home after she was spotted walking on Mahoning Avenue and Meridian Road at around 3 pm in just a t-shirt and one of her breasts hanging out.

But when the township cruiser arrived, the officer reported there was no need to take her home because somehow she had put on a pair of shorts and was no longer exposed.

The officer says he did warn the woman that if she removes her clothing in the township she would be arrested.

As the officer prepared to leave, he said the woman pulled off her jacket, pulled her shirt up to her chest, pulled down her shorts, then bent over and removed the thong panty she was wearing.

Police say Adams continued to stand there with the lower half of her body exposed in plain view.

Adams was arrested and give a court date to answer the charges.

The woman's dog, who was with her at the time, was turned over to Animal Charity.