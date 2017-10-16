I-80 WB to Salt Springs open - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-80 WB to Salt Springs open

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that I-80 westbound to Salt Springs Road is now open.

ODOT said the stretch of road was closed due to a gas leak at around 3:30 pm Monday.

The highway was open again within an hour.

