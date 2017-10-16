AP H.S. football poll (10/16/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20)
8-0 243
2. Lakewood St. Edward (4)
8-0 227
3. Toledo Whitmer (1)
8-0 178
4. Canton Mckinley
8-0 145
5. Hilliard Bradley
8-0 132
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius
7-1 113
7. Mentor
7-1 85
8. Centerville
7-1 60
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
7-1 53
10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
8-0 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (17)
8-0 236
2. Cincinnati Anderson (2)
8-0 198
3. Wadsworth (1)
8-0 182
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4)
7-1 161
5. Barberton
8-0 123
6. Akron Hoban
7-1 121
7. Cincinnati La Salle (2)
6-2 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge
7-0 110
9. Sidney
7-1 38
10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
7-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.
DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (18)
8-0 243
2. Canfield (4)
8-0 192
3. Toledo Central Catholic
7-1 184
4. Sandusky (3)
8-0 163
5. Medina Buckeye
8-0 119
6. Bay Village Bay (1)
8-0 104
(tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley
7-1 104
8. Franklin
7-1 71
9. Clyde 7-1 67
10. Parma Padua
7-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21)
8-0 238
2. Germantown Valley View (3)
8-0 203
3. Perry (1)
8-0 178
4. Bellville Clear Fork
8-0 158
5. Shelby
8-0 151
6. Cincinnati Wyoming
8-0 120
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
7-1 66
8. St. Marys Memorial
7-1 46
9. Poland Seminary
7-1 38
10. Girard (1)
8-0 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oberlin Firelands 27. Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.
DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (17)
8-0 239
2. Wheelersburg (6)
8-0 213
3. South Range (2)
8-0 199
4. Portsmouth West
8-0 153
5. Marion Pleasant (1)
7-0 139
6. Anna 7-1 126
7. Orwell Grand Valley
8-0 96
8. Archbold
7-1 73
9. Jamestown Greeneview
8-0 69
10. Bethel-Tate
8-0 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)
8-0 253
2. Kirtland (4)
8-0 212
3. Mogadore (1)
7-0 180
4. Nelsonville-York
8-0 145
5. Rootstown
8-0 132
6. Coldwater
6-2 105
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
7-1 96
8. Creston Norwayne
7-1 88
9. St. Henry
6-2 60
10. Lima Central Catholic
7-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.
DIVISION VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (12)
8-0 229
2. Dalton (11)
8-0 215
3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3)
7-1 195
4. Danville
7-1 140
5. Convoy Crestview
7-1 136
6. Sidney Lehman
7-1 107
7. Lucas 7-1 94
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
7-1 67
9. Pandora-Gilboa
7-1 63
10. McComb
7-1 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John's 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.