AP H.S. football poll (10/16/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20)

8-0 243

2. Lakewood St. Edward (4)

8-0 227

3. Toledo Whitmer (1)

8-0 178

4. Canton Mckinley

8-0 145

5. Hilliard Bradley

8-0 132

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius

7-1 113

7. Mentor

7-1 85

8. Centerville

7-1 60

9. Stow-Munroe Falls

7-1 53

10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

8-0 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.



DIVISION II

1. Avon (17)

8-0 236

2. Cincinnati Anderson (2)

8-0 198

3. Wadsworth (1)

8-0 182

4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4)

7-1 161

5. Barberton

8-0 123

6. Akron Hoban

7-1 121

7. Cincinnati La Salle (2)

6-2 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge

7-0 110

9. Sidney

7-1 38

10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

7-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.



DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (18)

8-0 243

2. Canfield (4)

8-0 192

3. Toledo Central Catholic

7-1 184

4. Sandusky (3)

8-0 163

5. Medina Buckeye

8-0 119

6. Bay Village Bay (1)

8-0 104

(tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley

7-1 104

8. Franklin

7-1 71

9. Clyde 7-1 67

10. Parma Padua

7-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.



DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (21)

8-0 238

2. Germantown Valley View (3)

8-0 203

3. Perry (1)

8-0 178

4. Bellville Clear Fork

8-0 158

5. Shelby

8-0 151

6. Cincinnati Wyoming

8-0 120

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie

7-1 66

8. St. Marys Memorial

7-1 46

9. Poland Seminary

7-1 38

10. Girard (1)

8-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oberlin Firelands 27. Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.



DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (17)

8-0 239

2. Wheelersburg (6)

8-0 213

3. South Range (2)

8-0 199

4. Portsmouth West

8-0 153

5. Marion Pleasant (1)

7-0 139

6. Anna 7-1 126

7. Orwell Grand Valley

8-0 96

8. Archbold

7-1 73

9. Jamestown Greeneview

8-0 69

10. Bethel-Tate

8-0 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.



DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)

8-0 253

2. Kirtland (4)

8-0 212

3. Mogadore (1)

7-0 180

4. Nelsonville-York

8-0 145

5. Rootstown

8-0 132

6. Coldwater

6-2 105

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton

7-1 96

8. Creston Norwayne

7-1 88

9. St. Henry

6-2 60

10. Lima Central Catholic

7-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.



DIVISION VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (12)

8-0 229

2. Dalton (11)

8-0 215

3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3)

7-1 195

4. Danville

7-1 140

5. Convoy Crestview

7-1 136

6. Sidney Lehman

7-1 107

7. Lucas 7-1 94

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

7-1 67

9. Pandora-Gilboa

7-1 63

10. McComb

7-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John's 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.