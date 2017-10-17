Shenango Township family escapes from burning home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shenango Township family escapes from burning home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Crews from several fire departments were called out to a house fire in Shenango Township in Mercer County early Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the basement of a home along Sharon Bedford Road shortly before 1 am.

Neighbors reported seeing flames shooting from the home.

Dozens of firefighters from departments like Shenango Township, Hubbard and Farrell worked to contain the fire.

We're told a family was living in the home and got out safely.

There is no word yet as to what caused the fire.

