Ferko resigns as Sharpsville Schools superintendent

Dr. Brad Ferko has officially resigned as Sharpsville Area School District Superintendent.

On Monday, the school board voted to accept the resignation of Ferko, after placing him on sick leave as part of what board Vice President David DeForest characterized as a personnel action.

When Ferko was put on leave in early September, DeForest said he could not elaborate on the reason for the board's actions due to restrictions imposed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which ensures the privacy of medical patients.

John Vannoy, Sharpsville Schools Director of Student Services John Vannoy, who has been serving as substitute superintendent since Ferko was placed on leave, was selected by the board to become the new superintendent.

Ferko had been the school system's superintendent since 2014.