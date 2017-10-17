Man accused of offering 16-year-old girl money for sex in Grove City

Grove City Police have charged a Butler County man after he allegedly tried to solicit a 16-year-old girl for prostitution.

Police say 23-year-old Joshua Lamping of Boyers, Pennsylvania contacted 9-1-1 in late September, complaining that the teen had offered herself as a prostitute.

When interviews by Grove City Police, investigators say Lamping traded text messages with a girl he “friended” on Facebook, where she offered him sex in exchange for money.

Lamping offered to give the girl a ride in his car in exchange for a sex act, according to police.

Lamping told police when he picked up the sixteen-year-old girl at the Grove City Burger King on West Main Street, she was with another adult male.

The three drove to State Route 528 near East Valcourt Road, where Lamping says the girl's companion demanded money.

Lamping told police he left the area after refusing to pay the girl for any services she would provide.

On Friday, Grove City Police charged Lamping with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and patronizing prostitutes.

Bond for Lamping was set at $10,000 during his arraignment.

As of Tuesday, Lamping remained jailed awaiting an October 25 hearing before a district magistrate.

The criminal complaint did not indicate if charges would be pursued against the teen or her male companion.