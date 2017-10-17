Cleveland police union backs GOP's Mandel in US Senate race

CLEVELAND (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') has won the backing of the Cleveland police union a year after the organization drew criticism for its support of Donald Trump.

The Cleveland Patrolmen's Association announced its support for Mandel, Ohio's state treasurer, over incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown on Tuesday.

President Steve Loomis says the union's board voted unanimously to support Mandel because he supports police and represents change in Washington.

Loomis says he wasn't aware that Mandel faces a Republican primary challenge against Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons. Loomis says Gibbons wasn't interviewed by the union.

The patrolmen's association angered many Cleveland residents with his endorsement of Trump last year at a time of U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny over the involvement of police in the shooting of black suspects.

