"Stop On Red", theme for School Bus Safety Week

This is school bus safety week, a time set aside to raise awareness of the laws that keep children safe while getting off or getting off the bus.

Ray Turner has been a bus driver for forty years and has witnessed his share of careless drivers who put children at risk.

"They don't pay attention, even behind you and coming towards you they run the red lights and you've got kids getting off the bus it's not good," said Turner



State Patrol Trooper Matt Abbey in Trumbull county says a frequent question is about stopping for a school bus on a four-lane roadway.



"If there are four or more lanes the only traffic that has to stop is if you're going the same direction as the bus," Abbey explained.



Turner believes younger drivers get citations because they don't take time to know the law. "Younger drivers, beginning drivers especially because they don't know," Turner said.



If the bus driver provides a description and license number of a violator they can be cited into court later. The typical school bus has seven mirrors to help the driver monitor traffic, and students are taught not to move until the driver gives them the ok. Even so, Turner has seen some close calls with careless drivers.



"Luckily nobody got hurt or got hit but it was close several times," according to Turner. Failing to stop for a school bus can bring a fine of up to five hundred dollars, and in some states, they're looking for stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.