Celtics star Hayward suffers gruesome injury in opener

Celtics star Gordon Hayward suffered a broken left ankle in the first quarter of his debut with Boston.More >>
Celtics star Gordon Hayward suffered a broken left ankle in the first quarter of his debut with Boston.More >>
Boston's Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 102-99 win over the shocked...More >>
Boston's Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics on...More >>
Sidney Crosby scored the tying goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Evgeni Malkin put in the winner 58 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the struggling New York Rangers 5-4 on...More >>
Sidney Crosby scored the tying goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Evgeni Malkin put in the winner 58 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the struggling New York Rangers 5-4 on Tuesday...More >>
High school soccer and volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 17, 2017.More >>
High school soccer and volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 17, 2017.More >>
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.More >>
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.More >>
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.More >>
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.More >>
Game-worn jerseys from the four teams playing on the NBA's opening night will be auctioned to raise money for hurricane recovery efforts.More >>
Game-worn jerseys from the four teams playing on the NBA's opening night will be auctioned to raise money for hurricane recovery efforts.More >>
The owner of the Crew SC says the team will move to Austin, Texas, unless a new stadium is built in Columbus.More >>
The owner of the Crew SC says the team will move to Austin, Texas, unless a new stadium is built in Columbus.More >>