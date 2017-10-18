DUI charge filed against Austintown man accused of running over wife

The driver told police he was on his way to buy more beer

An Austintown man who police say had alcohol in his system three times over the legal limit for being considered drunk is accused of accidentally driving his car over his wife as he was leaving home to buy more beer.

Thomas Seitz, 51, of South Roanoke Avenue, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared in court to answer four charges including driving under the influence, OVI, improper backing and failure to reinstate his license.

Police say when they arrived at the corner of Roanoke and Huntmere Avenues Saturday afternoon, they saw a woman lying in the middle of the street receiving medical attention from the Austintown Fire Department.

The report says Seitz had been backing his BMW out of his garage when he accidentally struck his wife.

He said it wasn't until he got into the middle of the street that he noticed his unconscious wife laying beneath his car.

Seitz tearfully told police “I'm really drunk, but I was trying to leave so I could go to the Shell Gas Station to get more beer and she was arguing with me over it”.

The police report also says that Seitz further stated, “I told her it's only two blocks away. I'll for sure make it”.

Police say while a neighbor called 911, Seitz did not do the same.

After saying they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, police say Seitz agreed to undergo a field sobriety test.

But when asked to stand on only one leg, officers say Seitz refused, saying: “I told you guys that I'm drunk".

Police arrested Seitz, saying his breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .274, which the report says is three and a half times the legal limit.

Although the police report says injuries to the man's wife were serious, she was able to tell a nurse at the hospital that her husband didn't run her over intentionally, calling it an accident.

Seitz has another court date set for November.