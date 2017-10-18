Woman reports robbery attempt outside Warren restaurant

Police are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to find out who tried to rob a woman as she was opening a West Market Street restaurant.

The 69-year-old woman told officers she had just arrived at the Arby's restaurant at 5 am Wednesday when a man wearing a hoodie walked toward her.

She asked him if he wanted something, and he replied, “Yeah. Give me your money," according to a police report.

The woman says she ran away toward Parkman Road and called the police.

While checking the area for the suspect, an officer noticed that it appeared someone had struck the glass window of the restaurant's drive-thru, but police say the did not manage to get inside.

Police have a description of the suspect.