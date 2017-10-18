Woman reports robbery attempt outside Warren restaurant

Two drivers were cited by Youngstown police on Tuesday for incidents involving school buses.More >>
An Austintown man who police say had alcohol in his system three times over the legal limit for being considered drunk, is accused of accidentally driving his car over his wife as he was leaving home to buy more beer.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to find out who tried to rob a woman as she was opening a West Market Street restaurant.
A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested him with nine pounds of heroin in Medina County.
A Newton Falls man is on trial for charges that could result in a life prison sentence if convicted.
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to assault them.
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.
