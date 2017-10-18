Feds search Braking Point Recovery Centers

The FBI and other government agencies searched the offices of a Valley addiction recovery center on Wednesday.

FBI spokesperson Vicki Anderson told 21 News that her agency executed search warrants at the Austintown offices of Braking Point Recovery Center on Route 46, as well as the Leetonia home of its operator, Ryan Sheridan.

Sheridan, who is in the process of turning Youngstown's old Gallagher building into a restaurant and living space, also made news this summer by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and taking part in the Running of the Bulls in Spain to raise money for charity.

Anderson would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation but told 21 News that other agencies involved include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Pharmacy Board, as well as the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

She added that Braking Point is the only entity that is the subject of the searches, which includes a warrant being executed at the Braking Point in Columbus.

Anderson said that 100 agents were taking part in the search of the Austintown office.

Last week the Trumbull County Coroner ruled that Thomas Dailey, an executive of the Columbus Braking Point died from an accidental overdose at a Warren Hotel in July.

Braking Point in Austintown was still seeing patients on Wednesday and no arrests have been made.

Anderson made it a point to ask 21 News to let people know that the FBI wants to hear from anyone with information or concerns about Braking Point to contact the FBI at 216-522-1400.