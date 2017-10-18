More Sun-Filled Days Ahead

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Although there can be some fair-weather clouds around Thursday afternoon, the day as a whole will be quite similar to the previous few days. Temperatures will be several degrees above-average once again. There may be patchy fog late Thursday night and Friday morning.

A beautiful Friday afternoon will be followed by a sensational mid-Autumn weekend. A good deal of sunshine will send temperatures into the mid 70s each day.

Next week promises to be much different with colder air finally setting up shop. Showers will be a possibility Monday through at least Wednesday.