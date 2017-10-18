More Sun-Filled Days Ahead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More Sun-Filled Days Ahead

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Although there can be some fair-weather clouds around Thursday afternoon, the day as a whole will be quite similar to the previous few days. Temperatures will be several degrees above-average once again. There may be patchy fog late Thursday night and Friday morning. 

A beautiful Friday afternoon will be followed by a sensational mid-Autumn weekend. A good deal of sunshine will send temperatures into the mid 70s each day. 

Next week promises to be much different with colder air finally setting up shop. Showers will be a possibility Monday through at least Wednesday. 

