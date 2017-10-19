Valley residents react to NFL anthem decision

The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand.

After this decision was announced on Wednesday, 21 News asked Valley residents how they felt about the decision.

"They have their right to kneel, said Nick Howley of Columbiana. If you are upset about it then just don't go to the games, don't watch them."

Others agreed.

"It's their right if they want to do that," said Joshua Joly of North Lima. "They can, and if people don't want to buy tickets, then they don't have to buy tickets".

Many people, however, disagree with the NFL.

"The NFL as an organization, has a very weak commissioner in Roger Goodell," said Brian Kennedy of Youngstown. "He allowed this whole problem to turn into what it has become now by simply not enforcing discipline on the field".

Mahoning County Republican Party Vice Chairperson Tracey Winbush said protesting the National Anthem is not going to help with social issues.

"I think that all players should stand. They have already made their statement and now they need to act on their statement," Winbush said.

Valley native and San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York told reporters he supports the players who protest. He also praised former 49er Colin Kaepernick for starting this movement.

"He was courageous in what he did, but now we have to go from protest to progress," said York. "I thank we are getting much closer to progress and I will be much prouder of the progress that we make than anything about this starting with the 49ers."

At the leagues meeting, they did not consider changing the national anthem rule.