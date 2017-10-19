Amateur boxer killed in apparent robbery, two suspects arrested

Youngstown police have arrested two suspects in the robbery and shooting death of a 22-year-old man on the city's west side Wednesday night.

Police say Evan Amos was shot several times inside a house on South Lakeview Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

Amos, an amateur boxer who trains in Youngstown, is believed to have been the target of a robbery.

A witness told police someone knocked on the door and shot the man when he answered it.

In a news release, Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said evidence and statements given to police appear to show that Amos was killed when he resisted.

Police have arrested James Allen Perry, 19 and Jesse Stewart, also 19 in connection with the killing.

Both are charged with homicide.