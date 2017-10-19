Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking Point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding. 

Braking Point was the subject of raids conducted on Wednesday by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS, and the DEA. Investigators told 21 News that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation. 

The Leetonia home of the owner of Braking Point, and Youngstown developer, Ryan Sheridan was also subject to search. 

On Thursday a notice was sent out to Medicaid recipients who may have been receiving counseling or treatment through the Braking Point Centers in the Valley, and in Franklin County.  

According to the notice, Braking Point will no longer be allowed to service Medicaid beneficiaries. 

If you have been served by this agency in the past and you wish to continue receiving services, you must seek them from a different service provider. 

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said in a statement on Thursday that they are working with clients to help in the transition. 

“We are closely monitoring developments concerning Braking Point. As the primary agency responsible for the oversight of Ohio’s publicly-funded addiction prevention, treatment and recovery support services system, the health and wellness of the clients affected is our primary concern. We are diligently working with our local mental health and addiction services boards and providers to ensure that all affected patients have uninterrupted access to vital treatment and recovery support services. The Department has had staff on the ground to assist clients in finding care elsewhere in an effort to promote continuity of care and ensure a seamless transition.”

In addition, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board can provide assistance in locating new providers, as well as transitioning. 

You can contact the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board by calling (330) 746-2959. After hours help is available by calling 2-1-1. 

The Department of Medicaid suggests that if you need help finding a new provider you should:

  • Contact your case manager, especially if you are currently taking any prescription medications. Below are member services telephone numbers for Medicaid managed care plans.

Buckeye – 1-866- 246-4358
Caresource – 1-800- 488-0134
Molina – 1-800- 642-4168
Paramount – 1-800- 462-3589
United – 1-800- 895-2017

  •  To search for alternative service providers using the Ohio Department of Medicaid internet web site, go to this link:
  1. Select your county from the drop-down box
  2.  If you know the name of an agency, you may enter it into the box labeled “Business or Last Name”
  3.  If you do not know the name of a specific provider you may search by selecting a provider type from the drop-down box. E.g. “HOSPITAL,” “MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC,” “ODADAS CERTIFIED/LICENSED TREATMENT PROVIDER,” “NURSING FACILITY,” etc.
  • If you need additional assistance or have questions please call the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline 800-324- 8680 and staff will assist you in finding a service provider.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Suspects charged in west side Youngstown homicide

    Suspects charged in west side Youngstown homicide

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:01:49 GMT
    Two young men are facing murder charges for a Wednesday homicide on Youngstown's west side.   People on South Lake View Avenue were shocked to hear that the young man who lived at 145 South Lake View was gunned down at his door. Police say the victim, 22-year old Evan Amos was shot multiple times when he answered the door around 11 p.m. Wednesday.  Within a short time police had two suspects in custody. Identified as James Allen Perry Jr, and Jesse Stewart, both 19 yea...More >>
    Two young men are facing murder charges for a Wednesday homicide on Youngstown's west side.   People on South Lake View Avenue were shocked to hear that the young man who lived at 145 South Lake View was gunned down at his door. Police say the victim, 22-year old Evan Amos was shot multiple times when he answered the door around 11 p.m. Wednesday.  Within a short time police had two suspects in custody. Identified as James Allen Perry Jr, and Jesse Stewart, both 19 yea...More >>

  • Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

    Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:56:03 GMT

    The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding. 

    More >>

    The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding. 

    More >>

  • Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger

    Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:44:48 GMT

    Pennsylvania's governor is moving to consolidate parts of the state's prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions.

    More >>

    Pennsylvania's governor is moving to consolidate parts of the state's prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms