Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking Point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding.

Braking Point was the subject of raids conducted on Wednesday by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS, and the DEA. Investigators told 21 News that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation.

The Leetonia home of the owner of Braking Point, and Youngstown developer, Ryan Sheridan was also subject to search.

On Thursday a notice was sent out to Medicaid recipients who may have been receiving counseling or treatment through the Braking Point Centers in the Valley, and in Franklin County.

According to the notice, Braking Point will no longer be allowed to service Medicaid beneficiaries.

If you have been served by this agency in the past and you wish to continue receiving services, you must seek them from a different service provider.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said in a statement on Thursday that they are working with clients to help in the transition.

“We are closely monitoring developments concerning Braking Point. As the primary agency responsible for the oversight of Ohio’s publicly-funded addiction prevention, treatment and recovery support services system, the health and wellness of the clients affected is our primary concern. We are diligently working with our local mental health and addiction services boards and providers to ensure that all affected patients have uninterrupted access to vital treatment and recovery support services. The Department has had staff on the ground to assist clients in finding care elsewhere in an effort to promote continuity of care and ensure a seamless transition.”

In addition, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board can provide assistance in locating new providers, as well as transitioning.

You can contact the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board by calling (330) 746-2959. After hours help is available by calling 2-1-1.

The Department of Medicaid suggests that if you need help finding a new provider you should:

Contact your case manager, especially if you are currently taking any prescription medications. Below are member services telephone numbers for Medicaid managed care plans.

Buckeye – 1-866- 246-4358

Caresource – 1-800- 488-0134

Molina – 1-800- 642-4168

Paramount – 1-800- 462-3589

United – 1-800- 895-2017

To search for alternative service providers using the Ohio Department of Medicaid internet web site, go to this link:

Select your county from the drop-down box If you know the name of an agency, you may enter it into the box labeled “Business or Last Name” If you do not know the name of a specific provider you may search by selecting a provider type from the drop-down box. E.g. “HOSPITAL,” “MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC,” “ODADAS CERTIFIED/LICENSED TREATMENT PROVIDER,” “NURSING FACILITY,” etc.