2 teens shot separately in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 critical - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2 teens shot separately in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 critical

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.

Police aren't releasing the victim's names, but say the first boy - a 17-year-old - was fatally shot in the head and chest about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The second boy, who is 16, was shot about 8:20 p.m. in the Grays Ferry section. That shooter targeted the victim's groin with several shots, leaving him in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Police haven't said if they have suspects or have made arrests in either shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Suspects charged in west side Youngstown homicide

    Suspects charged in west side Youngstown homicide

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:01:49 GMT
    Two young men are facing murder charges for a Wednesday homicide on Youngstown's west side.   People on South Lake View Avenue were shocked to hear that the young man who lived at 145 South Lake View was gunned down at his door. Police say the victim, 22-year old Evan Amos was shot multiple times when he answered the door around 11 p.m. Wednesday.  Within a short time police had two suspects in custody. Identified as James Allen Perry Jr, and Jesse Stewart, both 19 yea...More >>
    Two young men are facing murder charges for a Wednesday homicide on Youngstown's west side.   People on South Lake View Avenue were shocked to hear that the young man who lived at 145 South Lake View was gunned down at his door. Police say the victim, 22-year old Evan Amos was shot multiple times when he answered the door around 11 p.m. Wednesday.  Within a short time police had two suspects in custody. Identified as James Allen Perry Jr, and Jesse Stewart, both 19 yea...More >>

  • Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

    Braking Point Medicaid clients must find new treatment providers

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:56:03 GMT

    The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding. 

    More >>

    The Ohio Department of Medicaid has announced that Braking point Recovery Center, which operates several addiction treatment facilities, including those in Austintown and Columbus, will no longer be permitted to accept Medicaid funding. 

    More >>

  • Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger

    Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:44:48 GMT

    Pennsylvania's governor is moving to consolidate parts of the state's prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions.

    More >>

    Pennsylvania's governor is moving to consolidate parts of the state's prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms