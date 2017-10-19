2 teens shot separately in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.

Police aren't releasing the victim's names, but say the first boy - a 17-year-old - was fatally shot in the head and chest about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The second boy, who is 16, was shot about 8:20 p.m. in the Grays Ferry section. That shooter targeted the victim's groin with several shots, leaving him in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Police haven't said if they have suspects or have made arrests in either shooting.

