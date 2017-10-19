Fantastic Weekend Forecast

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The sky will remain largely clear through the end of the work week with another warm afternoon expected on Friday. The forecast includes some fair-weather clouds for the weekend but sunshine will continue to dominate. Temperatures will be as much as 18 degrees above-average by Sunday afternoon. A great weekend to check out the foliage across western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

The Valley does need some rain and we have a more unsettled forecast for next week.

Showers will become likely on Monday and the chance for damp weather will continue into midweek. Temperatures will finally return to seasonal averages.