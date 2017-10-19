Mercer County District Attorney facing criminal charges

Criminal charges have been filed against one of Mercer County's top dogs in law enforcement.

County District Attorney Miles Karson is facing 17 misdemeanor charges, including obstruction of government functions, officially oppressing an arrest or search warrant, and hindering prosecution.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday in Mercer County Magisterial Court, 72-year-old Karson allegedly committed the offenses in April of 2016.

Earlier this year 21 News reported on an on-going investigation into D.A. Karson by the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office.

It is unclear at this time if the charges filed on Thursday are related to that investigation.

21 News reached out to the office of the Attorney General, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, and D.A. Karson's attorney, but were unable to get a response after hours.

Karson was issued a summons on the charges and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in December.

