YSU plans to start tuition guarantee program for students

Youngstown State University students could soon see a tuition freeze for all four years of college if a new program is implemented by the university trustees.

The program would lock students into a non-changing tuition rate for four straight years.

It gives state universities the ability to raise tuition and fund the increasing costs of running the university while still adhering to a state required tuition cap.

The program is already being offered at Ohio University and Miami University of Ohio.

"One of the things that resonates with students and families is not only college costs, but the predictability of college costs," said Neal McNally, YSU Vice President for Finance and Business Operations.

Students said there are both advantages and disadvantages to such a program.

For instance, a student could be sitting in class next to a student paying much less or more than they are.

In fact, in the future, it would be possible for each graduating class to be paying a different tuition rate.

"If you have different consistent tuition based on year, then some students might not get the same fair deal that others would, so that might not be considered fair to some students," said YSU Sophomore Kenan Ells.

"Just like knowing your books in advance, you'd have those few months to save up, so it would make it a lot easier to know how much you will need and how much you can spend while saving," said YSU Freshman Madison Pipes.

It's also an incentive to graduate on time, since after four years, tuition would no longer be locked in and it could significantly increase.

The program needs to be passed by university trustees and the state.

That's expected to happen in December and be effective for students entering YSU for summer and fall 2018 classes.