Ohio authorities ask for help identifying man seen with wanted murder suspect

The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male.

The unknown male is believed to be traveling with wanted fugitive, Joshua Gurto.

Gurto is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Conneaut Police Department for aggravated murder and rape of a 13-month-old girl.

Gurto and the unknown male were last seen Oct. 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania, possibly driving in a dark grey Ford F-150.

Please help the U.S. Marshals identify this unknown male.

If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information directly leads to the arrest of Gurto.