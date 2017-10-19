Valley Congressman Tim Ryan introduces bill to crack down on opi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan introduces bill to crack down on opioid distributors

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), along with other representatives Annie Kuster, Evan Jenkins and Jim Cooper, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the ability of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue bad actors for distribution of prescription opioids.

The legislation would repeal provisions of the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, which have hampered DEA's efforts to stop the delivery of opioids and other medications to suspicious distributors.

The legislation is a companion bill to legislation introduced by Senator Claire McCaskill in the Senate.

"It is clear that the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act of 2016 has significantly and adversely affected the Federal Government's ability to crack down on opioid distributors that are endangering communities across the country. I am proud to introduce this legislation with Congresswoman Kuster, Congressman Jenkins, and Congressman Cooper which would repeal provisions of the legislation and restore the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to prohibit opioid manufacturers from flooding communities suffering from addiction with more pills."
                                                                                                                                                       -Congressman Ryan

