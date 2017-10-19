Valley Congressman Tim Ryan introduces bill to crack down on opioid distributors

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), along with other representatives Annie Kuster, Evan Jenkins and Jim Cooper, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the ability of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue bad actors for distribution of prescription opioids.

The legislation would repeal provisions of the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, which have hampered DEA's efforts to stop the delivery of opioids and other medications to suspicious distributors.

The legislation is a companion bill to legislation introduced by Senator Claire McCaskill in the Senate.