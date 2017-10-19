One person dead after semi rollover crash in Jackson Township

One person is dead after a rollover crash involving a semi and another vehicle Thursday night.

Troopers say the victim was the driver of the car involved in the crash who died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One other person was injured, but has non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The crash happened at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and North Lipky Road around 10:15 p.m.

Troopers say that section of road is closed while troopers clear the scene, so you may want to avoid that area for some time.

Both vehicles appear to have sustained extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.