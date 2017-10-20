Woman struck by vehicle in Fowler Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman struck by vehicle in Fowler Township

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
FOWLER TWP., Ohio -

Troopers in Warren told 21 News a woman was hit by a vehicle in Fowler in Trumbull County Thursday night. 

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on S.R. 305 at Bushnell Campbell Road.

Troopers said the woman was taken to Saint Elizabeth's with unknown injuries. 

