Craig Beach police conduct search after drug indictments

Craig Beach police conducted a search warrant Thursday, following the arrests of two people over the weekend.

According to police, during a routine traffic stop on Saturday Aaron Tilton and Diane Smolak, both 36, were found to have what was believed to be amounts of heroin, meth, cocaine, and marijuana.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, officers say that a search warrant was conducted on Thursday as a result of those arrests.

Police say various drug trafficking, cultivation and manufacturing supplies, were found as well as paraphernalia and additional drugs.

Both Tilton and Smolak were indicted on Thursday on eight separate counts, including trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Tilton was indicted on two more counts, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a governmental facility.

Police said Tilton is also suspected of supplying heroin to someone that overdosed and later had to be revived with Narcan.

According to officers, there could be more charges following Thursday's discovery.

