Battle of Blue Devils has playoff and conference implications - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Battle of Blue Devils has playoff and conference implications

Posted: Updated:
MCDONALD, Ohio -

When McDonald and Western Reserve meet in the "Battle of the Blue Devils" Friday night, not only are there league implications but also playoff hopes.

Western Reserve (6-2) enters the match-up fifth in this weeks OHSAA computer rankings, while McDonald (7-1) is 10th.  

McDonald is 3-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference and gains at least a share of the league title with a win. 

"The biggest thing for us is not sharing the league title," said McDonald coach Dan Williams. "If we win, we're league champs and earn closer to a playoff spot."

Western Reserve coach Andy Hake knows what's at stake. "It's a playoff game every year. This is our favorite game of the year because you're playing your rival.  It's a great rival game and there a great team."

Since 2008,  they've played 11 times including twice in the playoffs. McDonald has a slim 6-5 advantage. McDonald has won six in a row, Western Reserve five straight games.

"They play with confidence," said Williams." They have a good quarterback in Dom Velasquez and Jack Cappabianca can run the football. Anytime you have a  lot of seniors you have an opportunity to win."

Hake is impressed with the McDonald running game and Alex Cintron who's rushed for more than 1,300 yards. "He's like an Army Ranger, you have to wrap him up and if you don't he's going to shake you and go," Hake said as he acted out how he wants his team to attack Cintron.

"You have to be ready for anything with Coach Hake," laughed Williams who knows Hake is capable of going deep into the playbook. "They get in the spread, stacked-I, in the pro-I, you have to be ready for anything."
 
Coach Hake was asked about "trickery" for this showdown."  The whole offense is going to be up my sleeve. I'm going to call kinds of trick plays, every play is going to be a trick play. That's all I can tell you," he said laughing.

Kickoff from A.A. Burkey Stadium in McDonald is at 7:00 pm.


NEWS AND NOTES : 

POLAND -CANFIELD RIVALRY | PART 1:
As we first reported on this website last Friday morning, Canfield and Poland will end their rivalry after next years football game in week 10.  Turmoil in this rivalry has been ongoing.  The school's did not play in girls basketball in 2016-2017, which appeared to be the start of the rivalry ending.

POLAND- CANFIELD RIVALRY | PART 2:
I've heard from many people on both sides of the Canfield-Poland issue.  Some say Canfield is "upset" because Poland did not "go to bat" for them in the new North East 8 League.  Others say Canfield is "outgrowing" their rival and it's not fair for Poland to continue to play them, due to the difference in enrollment numbers.  Whatever the reason, its unfortunate the rivalry is stopping.

POLAND - CANFIELD RIVALRY | PART 3
Canfield football coach Mike Pavlansky is adamant the game stay in week 10.  His reasoning is all rival games should be week 10.  There is truth to that with Liberty - Girard, Salem - West Branch, and McKinley - Massillon all in the final week of the regular season.  However, a closer look at some other rival games have them spread throughout the year; Fitch - Boardman (week  9), McDonald - Mineral Ridge (week 7), Mooney - Ursuline (week 9), South Range - Springfield (week 1), Campbell - Struthers (week 7), and Howland- Niles (week 8).

RIVALRIES ENDING: With new conferences being formed, some great rivalries end.   Its unfortunate Crestview and Columbiana did not play this season over similar issues.

KIDS & FANS LOSE OUT:  It's unfortunate rivalries end and the big losers in all of this are the athletes and fans.  Hopefully, decision makers realize the importance of these rival games, not only now but in the future and what it means to the most important commodity, the student athletes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms