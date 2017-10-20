Battle of Blue Devils has playoff and conference implications

When McDonald and Western Reserve meet in the "Battle of the Blue Devils" Friday night, not only are there league implications but also playoff hopes.

Western Reserve (6-2) enters the match-up fifth in this weeks OHSAA computer rankings, while McDonald (7-1) is 10th.

McDonald is 3-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference and gains at least a share of the league title with a win.

"The biggest thing for us is not sharing the league title," said McDonald coach Dan Williams. "If we win, we're league champs and earn closer to a playoff spot."

Western Reserve coach Andy Hake knows what's at stake. "It's a playoff game every year. This is our favorite game of the year because you're playing your rival. It's a great rival game and there a great team."

Since 2008, they've played 11 times including twice in the playoffs. McDonald has a slim 6-5 advantage. McDonald has won six in a row, Western Reserve five straight games.

"They play with confidence," said Williams." They have a good quarterback in Dom Velasquez and Jack Cappabianca can run the football. Anytime you have a lot of seniors you have an opportunity to win."

Hake is impressed with the McDonald running game and Alex Cintron who's rushed for more than 1,300 yards. "He's like an Army Ranger, you have to wrap him up and if you don't he's going to shake you and go," Hake said as he acted out how he wants his team to attack Cintron.

"You have to be ready for anything with Coach Hake," laughed Williams who knows Hake is capable of going deep into the playbook. "They get in the spread, stacked-I, in the pro-I, you have to be ready for anything."



Coach Hake was asked about "trickery" for this showdown." The whole offense is going to be up my sleeve. I'm going to call kinds of trick plays, every play is going to be a trick play. That's all I can tell you," he said laughing.

Kickoff from A.A. Burkey Stadium in McDonald is at 7:00 pm.