YSU trustees approve new contract with faculty union

Trustees at Youngstown State University unanimously approved a contract with the union representing faculty on Friday afternoon.

The three-year deal includes annual raises of two percent for the first year and 2.5 percent for the second and third years.

Other details include promotion pay increases and a new salary schedule for summer classes.

A.J. Sumell, YSU-OEA president, said the union is happy to have the contract in place.

"We are pleased to move past this round of contract negotiations so that we can better focus on what matters – educating our students, engaging in scholarly research, and enhancing the quality of life in our community," Sumell said

YSU president Jim Tressel said he hopes the union and the administration can work together to build trust.