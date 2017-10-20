AG's office details charges against Mercer District attorney

The Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is releasing more information following the filing of 17 criminal charges against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Shapiro's office on Thursday, 72-year-old Karson is accused of using his position as the D.A. to influence several investigations and/or charges against a woman, whom the complaint says Karson was in a romantic relationship with.

Karson is accused of attempting to intervene in a case in which the woman was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local business. In that instance, the complaint says that Karson told the victim of the theft to "be lenient" and to "feel sorry" for the woman.

In a separate allegation, the criminal complaint says that on two separate occasions Karson arrived at the scene of car accidents involving the woman and sent her away before she could be tested for driving under the influence. The complaint says that on both occasions she was suspected of being under the influence.

In addition, Karson faces charges of using his position as district attorney to impact a child custody case involving an ex-boyfriend of the woman. Karson allegedly told attorneys that there was an active drug investigation against the man in order to influence the case.

Karson then reportedly used his power to contact the Mercer County Jail and request recordings of that man's phone conversations and signed documentation that it was for official purposes.

The criminal complaint also says that Karson on several occasions contacted other judges and asked for the woman to be released on unsecured bond.

In one charge, the Attorney General's office says that Karson contacted a probation officer after the woman failed a drug test. He allegedly asked the probation officer "can you do me a favor and not take her to jail today?".

The charges go on to say that Karson and the woman were romantically involved during the course of most of the allegations.

In addition, police were called out to what appeared to be a domestic dispute involving Karson and the woman. According to the complaint, Karson waved the officers away and told them that everything was fine, resulting in police not investigating further.

In a statement from the Attorney General's Office Shapiro said that the details of the case against Karson are "disturbing" and that "no one is above the law".

Statement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Criminal Charges Filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson “Yesterday the 40th statewide investigating grand jury returned a presentment and, as a result, criminal misdemeanor charges were filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson. “The details of this investigation are disturbing and revealed that Karson intentionally obstructed the administration of law through breaches of his official duties, interfered with the rights of others through abuse of power vested in his office and hindered the apprehension and prosecution of a paramour. “No one is above the law – whether it’s a drug dealer on the street corner or an elected public official.”

21 News reached out to attorneys for District Attorney Karson Thursday evening. As of Friday the attorney's office had not responded to requests for comment, other than to say that a news conference has been scheduled for Friday afternoon in Butler.

According to the Public Information Officer for Mercer County, under Pennsylvania Law, a public official can still perform their official duties while under investigation for criminal actions.

